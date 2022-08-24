Tanzanian to head key African aviation committee

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The African Flight Procedures Programme (AFPP) Steering Committee yesterday elected Tanzania’s Civil Aviation Authority director general Hamza Johari as its new chairman.

The new chairman is taking over from the former Kenya Civil Aviation Authority director general Gilbert Kibe.

Established in 2013 and launched in June the following year, the AFPP aims to develop the member states’ capabilities in the instrument flight procedure domain and set a stage for increased safety and efficiency in the African skies.

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) director general was elected the new chairman during the AFPP sixth steering committee’s meeting that brought together participants from over 30 African countries.

The committee will be responsible with reviewing the performance of the programme and approving the strategic objectives and annual work programme of the AFPP, and also and reviewing and approving the programmes’ budget.

Mr Johari, who will serve in the capacity for three years, said aviation safety was topping the list of his priorities.

Advertisement

“Tanzania has significantly improved competency in procedure and airspace design, we are ready to share that experience with other committee’s member states,” he said.

He said unlike Tanzania, some African countries had a challenge when it comes to the safety of their skies, thus calling for assistance from other countries in Africa which are competent in the area including Tanzania.

According to him, three countries in Africa have already received safety concerns from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) which he said might have an adverse impact on aircraft landing and flight operations at their airports.

“The safety of African skies is therefore our top priority. We need to have flight procedures that are acceptable by everyone on the globe,” recounted Mr Johari and adding air transport need to be safe so as to protect passengers and their cargo.

The AFPP was established by Icao with the support of France and Asecna-the agency for aerial navigation safety in Africa and Madagascar.