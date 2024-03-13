Tanzanians are not as happy as suggested by rankings, says President Samia

During the swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed regional and district commissioners, and district council leaders at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Samia said she read an article where Tanzania was ranked highly among the happiest countries in Africa. However, she highlighted that Tanzanians are facing unhappiness due to various issues.



She urged civil servants to diligently fulfill their responsibilities in serving the public to elevate Tanzania's ranking in future happiness surveys.



Samia emphasized the prevalence of land conflicts and how they contribute to people's dissatisfaction. She mentioned reading an article about African countries' happiness rankings, where Tanzania was ranked third, but she expressed doubt and called for deeper exploration into the factors driving happiness.



The president emphasized the importance of addressing land issues, highlighting that land is fundamental to people's wealth and livelihoods. She urged civil servants, especially regional commissioners, to collaborate with the land ministry in resolving land disputes effectively and swiftly.



While acknowledging the efforts of the land ministry, Samia stressed the need for collective action to address the root causes of land conflicts and ensure the happiness and well-being of Tanzanians.