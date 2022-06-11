Tanzanians to part with Sh20,000 for renewal of national IDs

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The first batch of national IDs which were issued by the National Identification Authority (NIDA) in 2013 are set to expire from next year (2023)

As it has emerged, citizens will have to pay Sh20,000 each when renewing the National IDs, unlike the past when they were issued free of charge.

According to citizens who spoke to this paper at different times, concerns are due to the current state of access to the IDs.

However, the authority has issued a statement to alleviate their concerns, saying it has now accelerated its production of IDs.

Lilian Mapunda, whose Nationa ID is set to expire on August 18, 2024, said, "We are scared because there are our colleagues here on the streets since they registered, this is the second year they have not received their IDs, all they have are numbers."

Government has one several occasions said that there are several IDs had been abandoned at Nida's offices.

"Not to mention we who will want to renew, if they do not change, I think we will have a lot of trouble when the time comes, we will continue using numbers instead of the ID," said Mapunda.

National IDs were first issued in February 2013, after then-President Jakaya Kikwete launched the initiative, stating that they must be used every 10 years before being renewed.

While the public has expressed this concern, Nida has said that it is aware that some IDs will expire and is committed to ensuring that all those who need to be renew are attended to without interruption.

Commenting on the matter, Nida Information Officer, Geofrey Tjenga said, “Citizens should not worry, when the IDs expire the procedure will be the same as on other IDs or cards, for example a driver's license.

When it expires you go to renew, so you get another ID.

"When you receive a text message telling you that the ID has expired, all you have to do is go to your district office and report that the ID has expired, then you will be given the instructions and after that you will be issued a new ID," he said.