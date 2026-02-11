Tanzanians urged to register with Nida for easier access to essential services

Dar es Salaam. Home Affairs Minister Mr Patrobas Katambi has urged citizens to register with the National Identification Authority (Nida) to fully benefit from services offered through systems linked to the agency.

Mr Katambi made the remarks at the authority’s headquarters situated along Kilimani Road in Dar es Salaam, on Monday, February 9, 2026.

It was his first visit to the authority since his appointment by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, announced on Thursday, January 8, 2026, by Chief Secretary, Dr Moses Kusiluka.

In a mini cabinet reshuffle, whose statement was signed by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Bakari Machumu, President Hassan made a series of appointments and dismissals affecting ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, and ambassadors.

Mr Katambi was appointed Minister for Home Affairs, replacing Mr George Simbachawene, whose appointment was revoked.

Before the new role, Mr Katambi served as Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Katambi said registration with the authority is a critical step that spares citizens inconvenience, as it enables them to be easily identified and access services from public institutions nationwide.

“The national identity card opens the door to numerous essential services, including treatment in hospitals, admission to higher learning institutions, electricity and water connections, banking, and passports,” he said.

“Other services are motor vehicle and business licences, Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) issuance, registration of private companies, Social Security Funds such as retirement benefits and workplace compensation,” added the minister, stressing that Nida removes barriers that prevent citizens from obtaining basic services.

For his part, Nida director general Mr James Kaji said efforts to resolve name-related challenges for citizens who present valid reasons and supporting documents are now ongoing.

He said they include those who received a presidential pardon from President Samia Suluhu Hassan, allowing them to correct their records so that their Nida details reflect their real names instead of those that appeared on forged academic certificates at different levels.

He further urged citizens who have yet to collect their identity cards from district Nida offices to do so without delay so that they can begin using them to access various services.