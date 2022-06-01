Tarimo now the new CEOrt chair as Rughani steps down

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) has appointed David Tarimo as its new chairman with effect from today.

Mr Tarimo, who is the Country Senior Partner at PwC, a multinational professional services network of firms, takes over from Mr Sanjay Rughani.

His appointment follows his predecessor’s relocation to Uganda as the Standard Chartered chief executive officer.

Mr Rughani has served as chairman of the CEOrt Board since 2018, becoming the second person to hold that position from the time the forum was formed in 2000.

He was elected by the Board of Directors to succeed Mr Ali Mufuruki (the late).

With invaluable insights, he has demonstrated outstanding leadership and helped steer the organisation to tremendous growth.

During his leadership at the CEOrt, Mr Rughani played an integral role in launching the CEO Apprenticeship Programme, the flagship leadership initiative--a national capacity building effort to build visionary CEOs of the future.

He was also instrumental in cementing the organisation’s commitment to ethical leadership and anti-corruption, where 100 percent of its members have now signed the National Integrity Pledge.

With the CEOrt’s bold commitment to championing the climate change agenda, Mr Rughani was at the forefront of driving sustainable business practices, leading by example and often speaking up about the private sector responsibility in the matter.

CEOrt executive director Santina Benson said during his tenure as the chairman the CEO Roundtable registered unprecedented membership growth with over 40 percent increase in membership.

She said from growing female leadership representation exponentially, to spearheading collaborative efforts with the government for the shared purpose of Tanzania’s prosperity, Mr Rughani leaves a lasting legacy in the organisation and across the country.

“He has openly advocated for a number of impactful socio-economic projects and we have seen results,” she said on Monday during a bidding farewell of the outgoing chairman

Ms Benson also welcomed Mr Tarimo as the incoming chairman.

His experience includes tax compliance and advisory for companies operating in Tanzania and spanning a broad range of economic sectors, but with a particular focus on mining, oil and gas and utilities.

Ms Benson is positive that having joined the CEOrt Board in October 2017, Mr Tarimo is well positioned to lead the organisation in continuing to support the government’s transformative development aspirations through meaningful dialogue, collaboration and partnership.