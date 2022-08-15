Tarura on Sh4.2 trillion Five-Year Strategic Plan

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) has said that it has started executing the second Five-Year Strategic Plan 2021/22-2026/27.

The second Five-Year Strategic Plan came into effect in 2021/22 after the expiry of the first Five-Year Strategic Plan that was under implementation since the agency’s establishment in 2017.

Until its expiry, Sh1.3 trillion was utilised to fund the first Five-year phase to construct and rehabilitate 25,000 kilometre roads: 950 kilometres at tarmac and 16,850 kilometres at gravel level.

During the execution, a total of 231 bridges and 1,325 culverts were built.

This was revealed during the signing of 10 contracts to implement roads projects inked between Tarura and domestic contractors.

The 10 contracts are part of 969 contracts worth Sh331.39 billion out of the 1,085 projects worth Sh378.56 billion whose tenders were floated in the first phase of the 2022/23 budget spending.

The 10 signed contracts involve projects that would be executed in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Kilimanjaro; Kigoma; Dodoma; Kagera; Mtwara and Njombe regions.

Speaking during the event that was presided over by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tarura’s chief executive officer Victor Seff said 117 tenders worth Sh47.17 billion would be re-floated after failing to get qualified contractors.

“The second Five-Year Strategic Plan focuses on increasing the tarmac road network to 3,800 kilometres from the present 2,400 kilometres,” he said.

“Also, it focuses on building 73,241 kilometres at gravel level, constructing 3,808 bridges. A Sh4.2 trillion budget has been allocated to fund the plan,” he added.

According to him, the purpose of the second Five Year Strategic Plan is to have a passable district road network by 85 percent as by the end of its implementation.

He said the plan has been prepared prioritising preservation of roads with good and average conditions and waiving obstacles prohibiting thorough passage of roads throughout the year.

“The use of technology in implementing road projects to increase projects cost effectively, reduce projects’ implementation time-frame and promote environmental protection are other priorities,” he said.

“Also, upgrading gravel and dusty roads to tarmac levels according to the country's social-economic priorities such as reducing vehicles’ congestion in the cities, municipalities and towns,” he added.

Mr Seff said the first Five Year Strategic Plan built, maintained and rehabilitated 25,000 kilometre roads; 950 kilometres at tarmac and 16,850 others at gravel level.

According to him, 231 bridges and 1,325 culverts were also built.

He thanked the sixth phase government for increasing the budget three times to Sh722 billion; Sh673 billion was disbursed reaching June 2022 which is equivalent to 93 percent of the budget.

“The budget was executed by 81 percent reaching June 2022, carrying normal maintenance to 22,200 kilometres; building 275 kilometres at the tarmac and 11,120 kilometres at gravel level as well as building 596 bridges,” he said.

According to him, the agency’s budget has been increased to Sh838.16 billion in the 2022/23 Fiscal Year; Sh776 billion from domestic sources, while Sh61 billion would be sourced externally.

The budget will maintain and rehabilitate 21,595 kilometres; 422 kilometres at the tarmac and 11,000 at the gravel levels while 269 bridges will be constructed and rehabilitated.