Tasks ahead for new Vodacom Tanzania boss

Dar es Salaam. Newly appointed Vodacom Tanzania managing director Philip Besiimire will have his hands full as the head of the telecommunications company.

He comes on board amid a bag of mixed fortunes for the telco giant.

Vodacom Tanzania’s latest annual report shows a hit in its revenues, with total revenues of Sh956.515 billion being almost one percent lower than what the company collected from its various services during the preceding year.

However, with over 15 years of experience in leadership and commercial execution in marketing, consumer, enterprise and mobile financial services, working with one of the largest telcos in Africa, the new boss certainly seems armed with the arsenal to face the reality that his new office recorded Sh103.8 billion loss during the year-ending March 2022 due to the impact of mobile money transaction levies.

But, it is not all gloom as Vodacom Tanzania is currently pushing major transformations in the industry after recently launching 5G technology.

Having the country’s first 5G technology within the telecom space, Mr Besiimire carries the great expectations of Tanzanians to ensure the venture becomes a success.

Launched in Dar es Salaam on September 1 by the firm’s acting managing director Hilda Bujiku in the presence of Information, Communications and Information Technology minister Nape Nnauye, the new technology is set to change fortunes for consumers, which includes boosting performance of online businesses.

During the event, Ms Bujiku noted that the venture was the company’s promise to continue using technology to improve the lives of Tanzanians and lead the digital transformation, with a plan to reach 90 percent of Tanzanians with 3G and 4G by 2024 as it carefully enhances its 5G presence.

Having served in the capacities of chief of sales, distribution cum regional operations officer with MTN South Africa since 2019, the new boss has the task of ensuring that Vodacom’s promise to use the advanced network in addressing various digital challenges in Tanzania is fulfilled.

At MTN, Mr Besiimire held various senior roles including executive regional operations in South Africa, chief executive officer in South Sudan, chief marketing officer in Zambia and chief marketing officer and acting chief executive officer in Eswatini.

The Master’s degree in Business Administration graduate from The Netherlands and a holder of a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences from Makerere University in Kampala-Uganda, will from October 15, 2022 officially replace his predecessor Sitholizwe Mdlalose who stepped down in June, this year.

To ensure that he achieves the goals of his new employer, Mr Besiimire will have to skillfully absorb the general shocks that have become pertinent to what is now one of Tanzania’s most volatile sectors.