Vodacom Tanzania appoints new managing director

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has announced the appointment of Phillip Besiimire as the telco’s managing director with effect from October 15. He joins Vodacom from MTN South Africa where he had served in different capacities with the most recent one being the chief of sales, distribution and regional operations since 2019. Mr Besiimire replaces Hilda Bujiku who was serving the position in an acting capacity following the departure of the previous Managing director Sitholizwe Mdlalose.



Prior to his appointment to the Tanzanian telco, Besiimire had held various senior roles at MTN which included stints as executive regional operations in South Africa, CEO South Sudan and chief marketing officer in Zambia.

In his 15-year experience at MTN, he also served as chief marketing and acting CEO in Eswatini (Swaziland).

The telco said that in the appointment of Besimiire is a sign of where they desire to go collectively as they expand they position and continue to deliver on their social contract and purpose, which they say is to lead Tanzania into the digital age and transformation of lives through technology.

Besimiire holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Netherlands and a Bachelors of Arts in social sciences from Makerere University Kampala, Uganda.