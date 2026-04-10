TBL calls for coordinated action as Tanzania confronts illicit alcohol risks

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Breweries Limited has called for sustained and coordinated action to address illicit alcohol in Tanzania, warning that the issue continues to pose serious risks to public health, the economy, and the future of legitimate businesses.

The company has commended ongoing government efforts to combat illicit trade, noting that recent enforcement actions to seize and remove counterfeit products from the market reflect a growing commitment to protecting consumers and safeguarding fair competition.

Illicit alcohol remains widespread in Tanzania, accounting for a significant share of consumption and exposing many consumers to unsafe and unregulated products. The scale of the issue has placed increasing pressure on health systems, communities, and the formal economy.

From a public health perspective, illicit alcohol presents serious risks. These products are often produced without quality controls, exposing consumers to harmful substances that can lead to organ damage, blindness, and in some cases, loss of life. Across communities, the impact is evident, with many Tanzanians reporting that they know someone who has been affected by unsafe alcohol consumption.

The economic cost is equally significant. Tanzania is estimated to lose more than TZS 1 trillion annually in uncollected revenue linked to illicit alcohol. This is revenue that could support hospitals, strengthen the public health system, improve education, and fund infrastructure that directly benefits citizens.

At the same time, illicit trade continues to distort the market. Legitimate producers who comply with regulations and contribute to the economy face competition from illegal operators who bypass standards and sell at lower prices. This creates an uneven playing field, discourages investment, and affects jobs across the value chain, from farmers and manufacturers to distributors and retailers.

Tanzania Breweries Limited Managing Director Michelle Kilpin says addressing illicit alcohol requires a coordinated and sustained approach. Strong enforcement must be supported by consistent regulatory frameworks, predictable taxation, and increased awareness among consumers and retailers.

She notes that tackling illicit alcohol is a shared responsibility between government, industry, and society, with each playing a role in reducing the availability of unsafe products and promoting responsible consumption.

While enforcement efforts signal progress, the scale of the challenge means that long term solutions will depend on continued collaboration and sustained action across multiple fronts. Affordability and accessibility remain key drivers of illicit alcohol consumption, particularly in lower income segments where price differences influence consumer choices.

For Tanzania Breweries Limited, the focus remains on producing compliant, high quality products and supporting initiatives that promote consumer safety and awareness.