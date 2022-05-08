TBS labs put on the CAG spotlight

Dar es Salaam. Half of ten important areas of measurements under the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) are not accredited, audit reports reveal.

According to the international standards (ISO/IEC/17025:2017), testing and calibration laboratories should have an international reference so as to demonstrate their capacity to deliver reliable results.

However, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Report reviewed TBS metrology laboratory accreditation certificates and noted that the bureau was not accredited in five out of ten areas of measurement fields--50 percent.

Areas not accredited are pressure, electrical, chemical, force and torgue, and density. “Inadequate accreditation of TBS laboratories was contributed by lack of qualified personnel who are well trained in the areas,” the report stated.

This shortcoming means that TBS customers would send their instruments abroad for calibration.

The move would result into loss of revenue to TBS.

CAG Charles Kichere also said that the audit team did not find the evidence to show involvement of TBS on ratifying the results that come from abroad.

“This situation may also affect investors to come and invest in our country with a fear of lack protection of the measurements instruments,” stated Mr Kichere.

Commenting on the CAG findings, the TBS public relations and marketing manager Gladness Kaseka said the laboratory unit has a certificate of proficiency in testing in five areas which are temperature, mass, small volume, time and frequency and dimensions.

“Obtaining a certificate of excellence in metrology is a matter of long-term process. For example, access to equipment, training, verification of testing methods working correctly and comparing tests with other countries,” she explained.

Ms Kaseka said so far the bureau has completed all the requirements for the pressure tests and the area is ready for review this year.

She added: “The supplier has started delivering equipment and some staff have started attending special training in other laboratories in other countries that have opened the door for training such as South Africa.”