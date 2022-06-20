TCC donates artificial leg to Dar resident, restores his hope

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company (TCC Plc) has donated a prosthetic leg to a Dar es Salaam resident, Lupiana Maseko, whose leg was amputated two years ago and has been living in misery.

The support is in line with TCC’s initiative to support People Living with Disabilities in the community.

Speaking moments after receiving the donation, the teary yet overjoyed Maseko, who is a food vendor at Madale, Dar es Salaam said it was like a dream to him as he never thought he would walk again without using crutches.

“I never thought I would walk like this again; I have no words neither do I have anything to pay you back for your humility. God bless you so much and may you continue assisting many others out there,” he said.

He said it had been a painful two years as he struggled to look for a well-wisher to donate the leg in vain. He then decided to seek for assistance from the Regional Commissioner’s office, which collaborated with TCC for the support.

“Now I have new hope and see a bright future ahead of me as this donation has brought true meaning to my life,” he confessed.

Speaking after witnessing the hand over, the Dar es Salaam Regional Medical Officer, Dr. Rashid Mfaume thanked TCC for the kind gesture and called on other companies to emulate the same.

“We are grateful that you came through to assist Lupiana as he was going through this difficult time. Running a business while on crutches is not easy. Now he will be able to walk on his own and perform his duties easily,” he said.

Handing over the leg to Lupiana, TCC's Social Programmes Manager, Oscar Lwoga wished Lupiana well and said TCC was delighted to assist him to embark on his dreams as his movement will now be easier.

He thanked the RC’s office for identifying Lupiana and for cooperating to ensure that he gets the leg on time.

TCC has over the past three years supported more than 2500 people living with disabilities in the country by handing to them more than 2500 devices including crutches, white canes, and tricycles.