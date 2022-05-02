TCRA reacts to claims of data bundle changes

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Many customers of major telcos in the country have raised concern in changes in charges of bundles, with others complaining that they were not informed of the new payments.

In the changes, it is reported that telecom companies have shaken-up bundle packages by either reducing bundle size for the same amount of money or increasing amount of money for the same quantity.

In reaction to the said changes, various users took their anger to social media with some seeking a comment from the authority responsible.

In response, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) issued a statement on the complaints from online stakeholders about service providers silently changing package prices.

"TCRA has seen the discussion of complaints from stakeholders on social media about service providers quietly changing package sizes and prices. We would like to inform you that if any customer has bought a package and found it to be different from the usual in terms of cost and size, contact us via 0800008272 or email: [email protected]"

The statement concluded by stating the authority is following up on this matter with service providers to ascertain the truth and act accordingly.