Tech to curb motorcycle theft introduced

Dar es Salaam. A new innovation system called Finger Print Motorcycle System (FPMS) to prevent motorcycles theft has officially been introduced.

The system, installed on the motorcycle’s dash board, functions like a key that can switch the motorbike ON and OFF.

The only difference with the normal keys is that the FPMS only recognizes fingerprints of two different people riding the motorcycle.

Ms Eliza Semuwowo, a student at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial University, came up with the innovation. She told The Citizen during the ongoing Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) at the Sabasaba Grounds that she came up with the idea to help improve the security of motorcycles and reduce theft cases involving the transport facilities.

“The idea aims to help motorcycle owners and operators to prevent reported theft incidents involving their motorcycles. Most operators and owners buy motorbikes in order to do business just to fall into the hands of the thugs who cut short their dreams,” she said.

Ms Semuwowo said Temeke District was leading in motorcycle theft cases in the city of Dar es Salaaam despite a report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing the decline of the problem.

According to NBS data, the trend of motorcycle theft shows a 14 percent decline in theft from 5,633 in 2016 to 4,823 in 2020.

“I conducted a case study to understand business opportunities and challenges in Temeke district. In my findings, bodaboda was identified to be a dependaple means of transport for the population and is helpful in addressing the challenge of unemployment for the youth,” she said.

According to her, once the FPMS is installed on the motorcycle, it will automatically switch OFF whenever it is stolen or taken by someone whose fingerprints haven’t been programmed on it.

A bodaboda taxi operator, Mr Richard Mfinanga welcomed the technology saying FPMS will improve security and reduce theft incidences of motorcycles.

“It will boost passengers’ transportation business and increase motorcycle durability,” said Mr Mfinanga who is a resident of the Temeke district.

Mr Mfinanga said he is a victim of motorcycle thefts after one of his two motorbikes was stolen, seriously hurting a person who used it for transportation business.

He urged the government to support startups in order to come up with technological innovations that will create jobs and address several challenges facing the country and therefore boost the country’s economy.