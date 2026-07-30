Ayra Starr and Tems join Children of Blood and Bone

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tems are among the African creatives bringing Children of Blood and Bone to life, the highly anticipated adaptation of Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling fantasy novel.

The first official trailer, released this week by Paramount Pictures, has sparked global excitement, giving audiences their first glimpse of the magical kingdom of Orïsha, a world inspired by Yoruba mythology and African culture.

Set for release on January 15, 2027, the fantasy epic features one of the most celebrated Black casts assembled in recent years, including Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Regina King, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Damson Idris, Thuso Mbedu and Amandla Stenberg.

For Ayra Starr, the project marks a major career milestone as she makes her acting debut alongside some of the world’s most acclaimed performers.

Meanwhile, Tems is playing a major creative role behind the scenes, helping shape the film’s musical identity.

The Nigerian superstar has been appointed Executive Music Producer and Curator of the soundtrack, giving her creative direction over one of the most anticipated film soundtracks of the year.

She will also contribute three original songs created specifically for the movie, while her hit single ‘Me & U’ features in the first trailer, setting the emotional atmosphere for Orïsha’s magical world.

Tems’ involvement highlights the growing influence of African musicians in global cinema, with artistes increasingly moving beyond performing songs to help define the cultural and emotional identity of major productions.

The film’s orchestral score is being composed by acclaimed composer Terence Blanchard, known for his work on The Woman King and BlacKkKlansman. His collaboration with Tems is expected to merge cinematic orchestration with African musical influences, creating a soundtrack that reflects the story’s cultural roots.