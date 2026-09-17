The Citizen cartoonist King Kinya dies

Dar es Salaam. Cartoonist Kinyagulo Tuzo, popularly known as King Kinya, who worked for Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) for 17 years, has died after a short illness.

King Kinya, who worked in MCL’s editorial department, died on Thursday, September 17, 2026, according to a statement issued by the company’s Human Resources Department.

He was renowned for his bold and thought-provoking cartoons, which used humour and satire to examine political, economic and social issues.

Speaking to The Citizen, the deceased’s elder brother, Kiondo Mjema, said King Kinya fell ill at his home in Tabata, Dar es Salaam, in early July before travelling to Morogoro.

He said his condition deteriorated while in Morogoro, prompting his family to take him to hospital, where he was admitted for about a week before being discharged.

“After leaving hospital, he was advised to return for follow-up. He went back to hospital the other day after experiencing stomach problems, diarrhoea and vomiting. He was given medication and allowed to return home,” Mr Mjema said.

According to him, the cartoonist’s condition worsened on the night of September 15, when he complained of severe stomach and headache pain, accompanied by vomiting and diarrhoea. He later died.