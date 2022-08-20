The energy uphill task that awaits Mwandosya at Ewura

By Peter Elias More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former cabinet minister Mark Mwandosya is facing an uphill task in addressing challenges facing sectors under the Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (Ewura).

Prof Mwandosya, who was yesterday appointed new Ewura board chairman replacing Prof Jamidu Hazzam following expiry of term of office, is expected to address the challenge of skyrocketing fuel prices.

Reacting to his appointment, Prof Mwandosya pledged to collaborate with members of the board of directors to meet expectations of the President and the entire public.

“With great pleasure, I thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the appointment. We will work harder to meet her expectations and those of citizens,” said Prof Mwandosya.

He has been outside active politics for the last seven years after serving the country in different capacities.

There were times, his comments criticised different government decisions during the time.

But, his appointment comes at a time fuel prices have been adversely increasing, leading to rising prices of commodities and therefore life hardship as inflation keeps climbing sharply.

On August 2, this year, Ewura announced new fuel cap prices, whereby retail prices for Dar es Salaam for petrol, diesel and kerosene were Sh3,410; Sh3,322; and Sh3,765 per litre in that order.

The professor in electrical engineering will now oversee Ewura that is mandated to regulate the water and energy sector basing on access, quality of services, prices, production efficiency and investment as well as distribution services.

Speaking to The Citizen, economist Abel Kinyondo said Prof Mwandosya was expected to reduce reliance on fuel as a major source of energy. “Instead, the country should turn to other sources such as solar and gas because the world is now migrating to clean energy,” Dr Kinyondo said.

“He is supposed to shade light how Tanzania is shifting from fossils energy because other Tanzanians still rely on firewood and charcoal,” he added.

For his part, University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) lecturer Humphrey Moshi said having participated in preparing the Tanzania Vision 2025, Prof Mwandosya was expected to use his expertise in addressing challenges facing Ewura.

Prof Moshi said imposing excessive tax on petrol products was a grave mistake because it is the merchandise that determine price of other commodities, hence affecting the life of citizens.

Economy and trade expert Donath Olomi said Prof Mwandosya would bring changes in Ewura through his experience, suggesting that politics should be avoided in execution of duties.

“Politicians have the opportunity of bringing changes through formulation of policies and laws. But through Ewura, Prof Mwandosya will display an outstanding leadership,” he said.