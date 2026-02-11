The lessons Tanzania needs to borrow from global EV leaders

Dar es Salaam. Experts in the transport and manufacturing sectors have advised on improved registration systems for electric vehicles and how the government can draw lessons from countries with advanced technology to guide Tanzania’s transition.

They cited nations with technological experience, such as Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, India, and the Philippines.

The stakeholders’ advice highlights that Tanzania is not the only country facing challenges related to electric vehicles (EVs), particularly during the transition to new technology.

As mentioned, Tanzania is struggling to regulate electric vehicles despite policies, laws, and regulations, creating serious safety concerns.

The situation contravenes Section 57(b)(I–IV) of the Amended Motor Vehicle (Tax on Registration and Transfer) Act, Cap. 124, 2023, which explicitly recognises electric vehicles, including two- and three-wheelers, within Tanzania’s legal framework.

It also violates the Road Traffic Act, Cap. 168, particularly the Road Traffic (Motor Vehicle Registration) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, which introduced sub-items 1A(a)–(d).

These provisions establish motor vehicle licence fees charged upon issuance of a certificate of registration for electrically charged vehicles. The fees are categorised into three classes: Low Power EVs (below 50kWh), Mid Power EVs (50.1–100kWh) and High Power EVs (100.1–200kWh).

The regulations, gazetted on June 26, 2025 and signed by the then Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, set registration fees of Sh50,000, Sh200,000 and Sh250,000 for Classes 1, 2 and 3 respectively, with Sh300,000 applicable to performance or high-end EVs.

Sub-item 1B further provides that the motor vehicle licence fee for a motorcycle, whether electric or conventional, is Sh30,000, while that for a tricycle carrying goods or passengers is Sh50,000.

However, Section 13(1) and (2) of the Road Traffic Act, Cap. 168, prohibits the use of any motor vehicle or trailer on Tanzanian roads unless it is duly registered under the Act.

Section 13(2) states that any owner or driver who operates an unregistered vehicle commits an offence punishable by a fine not exceeding Sh50,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both, and may face forfeiture of the vehicle to the government.

The current situation also undermines Tanzania’s commitment to the Global Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030, under which the United Nations through the World Health Organisation (WHO) aim to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by at least 50 percent by 2030.

The law requires the registration of electric-powered tricycles and two-wheeled vehicles under the existing motor vehicle numbering system. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) announced in May 2025 that mandatory electric vehicle registration would begin in June 2025, but enforcing the Road Traffic Act, 1973, has remained a challenge. As a result, most two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles operating in Dar es Salaam and Arusha are unregistered, contributing to accidents and thefts on city roads.

Stakeholders emphasised the importance of users complying with the law while introducing new policies to guide the EV sector and encourage a shift to clean energy.

Sharing Uganda’s experience, they said the country has built an environment that supports the entire e-mobility ecosystem through financial incentives and infrastructure investment, accelerating the use of electric two- and three-wheelers.

They said Kenya has classified electric tricycles as motor vehicles, making registration and licensing mandatory.

Rwanda, they added, has integrated e-mobility into its national transport policy, ensuring all electric motorcycles meet safety and battery standards.

Furthermore, they said India has created a special category for electric rickshaws, allowing authorities to enforce uniform rules using green number plates, while the Philippines monitors e-trike operators through cooperatives and local registration systems. Experts noted that China is the world’s largest EV market, accounting for more than 40 per cent of new car sales.

They said the country has introduced green number plates to signal clean energy use, while Germany issues green plates for EVs to promote sustainability.

A transport stakeholder from Kainew Investment Company, Mr Stanislaus Ndunguru, said his factory has been assembling electric vehicles for over a year.

“On registration, relevant institutions should continue the process so that electric vehicles are treated the same as other motor vehicles,” said the Mkuranga-based company’s general manager, who assembles three-wheelers.

He encouraged the government to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on such vehicles to lower operating costs, increase affordability, and facilitate a smooth transition to clean energy.

The Africa E-Mobility Report 2025: Trends, Policies and Investments in Electric Mobility indicates that East Africa dominates the two- and three-wheeler market, with Tanzania leading at an estimated 10,000 units, most of which are lead-acid scooters.

The report says commercial electric two-wheelers lead adoption due to strong product-market fit and financing, positioning Africa for scalable e-mobility growth amid global EV shifts.

The Dodoma-based Kazimoto Mapikipiki Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gaudence Kazimoto, said Tanzania could adopt similar systems to encourage clean energy use. “During travels abroad, I saw many countries issue green-coloured number plates for electric vehicles. This signals clean energy use and encourages adoption,” said the importer and experienced operator. With three years of experience in EV technology, Mr Kazimoto said, “Over time, acceptance grew as users shared experiences and understanding. Today, demand for electric motorcycles and tricycles continues to rise.”

“Clean energy is no longer avoidable. It is affordable compared to fuel, produces no smoke or noise, and most importantly, helps users save money,” he added.

He said the company assembles and maintains vehicles locally using China-trained technicians and disclosed plans to expand into electric cars in the near future.

Kiira Motors Corporation Director for Marketing and Sales, Mr Jerome Ayazika, shared lessons from Uganda.

He said Uganda has introduced white number plates for EVs but plans green plates in the next budget to promote clean energy adoption.

“Tax breaks and subsidies support local assembly, including full import duty exemptions on essential parts, VAT exemptions on key components, and a five-year income tax holiday,” he said.

Mr Ayazika said public awareness is critical, stressing that educating citizens on EV benefits, addressing misconceptions, and investing in charging infrastructure are essential for sector development.

He disclosed that Uganda currently has more than five bus charging stations and 200 motorcycle charging stations, with expansion plans underway.

Furthermore, he advised Tanzania to develop a comprehensive e-mobility policy and strategy to streamline regulations and operations.

“Uganda’s unified regulatory framework encourages local manufacturing and simplifies compliance, lessons Tanzania can adopt as it navigates its clean energy transition,” he said.

Tanzania Electric Mobility Association (Taema) corporate member, Mr Tony Mlela, said that before the law was passed, some electric vehicles were operating unregistered.

He said procedures are ongoing with relevant authorities, but warned that it is dangerous for vehicles to be on the road without proper registration.

Mr Mlela noted that enforcement remains a challenge, particularly with companies involved in distribution, which face delays.

However, he said some electric vehicles are already registered, and many electric three-wheelers have completed the process.

Regarding regulations and policies, he said the association has submitted proposals outlining what should be included to ensure sector growth, drawing lessons from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, and Ethiopia, which already have clear e-mobility policies.

“Despite the challenges, Tanzania still leads in the adoption of electric vehicles, especially electric two- and three-wheelers. Currently, the association is conducting a mapping exercise, to be completed by the end of this month, to understand the entire electric vehicle value chain. The aim is to identify areas for improvement,” he said, noting that the exercise will help identify gaps and encourage Tanzanians to invest.

Outlining other challenges, he said the shortage of skilled technicians and spare parts hampers the sector but represents a massive investment opportunity in the country.

“The transport sector is growing every day, and the number of electric vehicles is increasing. There is a need for the government and stakeholders to organise a forum bringing together African countries advanced in this sector to share experiences, including on registration,” he said.