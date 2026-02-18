TheNextHub and TAOTIC merge to strengthen Tanzania’s innovation and startup ecosystem

Dar es Salaam. TheNextHub, Tanzania’s first integrated IdeaLab and venture support hub, and TAOTIC, a leading local innovation and venture-building partner, have merged in a strategic move to strengthen the country’s innovation and startup ecosystem.

The merger unites TheNextHub’s youth-focused programmes and extensive ecosystem partnerships with TAOTIC’s operational expertise and systems-thinking approach, creating a single organisation that supports innovators from idea validation through to venture scaling.

Speaking on the merger on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, TheNextHub Executive Director, Mr Kiko Kiwanga, said the merger marks a shift from fragmented innovation support to a structured, hands-on approach.

“By combining our strengths, we are building a platform that consistently turns youth potential and career ambitions into viable, high-impact ventures,” he explained.

Tanzania continues to produce talented young entrepreneurs, yet many promising ideas fail to become sustainable businesses due to gaps in structured venture development, institutional support, and access to long-term funding.

The new organisation aims to address these challenges by delivering programmes designed for measurable impact and financial sustainability.

It will operate under a strong governance framework, with clear operational structures and compliance with all Tanzanian regulations, while engaging closely with innovators, development partners, universities, corporates, and impact investors.