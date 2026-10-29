Thousands of children with disabilities risk missing out on inclusive education in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Across Tanzania, gaining a place in a mainstream school is only the first hurdle for a child living with a disability, The Citizen has observed.

Inside the classroom, the difference between mere attendance and meaningful learning rests on early identification, specialised teaching and accessible infrastructure.

At the centre of this national mandate are Educational Support, Resource and Assessment Centres (ESRACs)- specialised hubs designed to screen, assess and guide children with special educational needs towards appropriate learning pathways.

Related National Why education financing needs collective response

However, acute financial constraints and resource shortages are severely hindering the creation of supportive learning environments.

This comes when the national policies reflect a strong formal commitment to inclusive learning, enshrined in the Persons with Disabilities Act of 2010 and the National Strategy for Inclusive Education (2021/22–2025/26).

Ministry of education statistics recorded 7,323 pre-primary pupils with disabilities nationwide, yet the institutional infrastructure required to assess and support these learners remains critically inadequate.

According to findings from a 2024 SAUTI ZETU survey, only 36 of Tanzania’s 184 municipal councils possess an operational ESRAC. Across five surveyed regions, researchers discovered just one fully equipped and functional assessment centre. In many districts, like Mkuranga, local councils have resorted to designating ordinary classrooms as assessment units, though these rooms routinely lack soundproofing, diagnostic tools and qualified personnel.

Parental awareness and community stigma

Financial constraints at the institutional level are compounded by a widespread lack of public awareness among parents and communities.

Experts note that without early screening, developmental difficulties are frequently misinterpreted as laziness or unwillingness to learn. In a recent field survey conducted in Dar es Salaam and Coast region by The Citizen, many parents admitted complete ignorance regarding assessment services. A parent from Dar es Salaam, Ms Agnes Mihambo, shared her experience.

“I had never heard about ESRAC before. I did not know that there were centres or services specifically designed to help identify children with special needs at an early stage,” she said.

Education analysts note that when families lack accurate information, children often reach school age without receiving professional evaluation, allowing manageable learning impediments to entrench.

In the Kinondoni District of Dar es Salaam, Josephian Schools provides a compelling case study of how institutions survive amid these systemic pressures. Established in 1998 as a standard private school, its journey towards inclusion began when it admitted its first pupil with special educational needs.

The school gradually adapted its teaching practices, securing formal registration for its special education services in 2022. Today, it caters to 78 learners with diverse educational needs.