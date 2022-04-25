Thousands of jobs lost in export of raw skins

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Up to eleven million raw hides and skin pieces are exported each year, robbing Tanzania of thousands of jobs.

Only 10 percent of the pieces collected locally are processed by the few leather processing plants in the country.

Dr Cecilia R. China, a leather technology expert decried the scenario, saying it robbed Tanzanians of thousands of jobs.

That is besides hindering the development of the sector, considering that Tanzania ranks second in African in livestock population.

Statistics for 2017 indicate that Tanzania produced semi-processed and finished leather amounting to 24 million square feet.

That was far below its traditional competitors; Kenya, Ethiopia,Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.

Advertisement

Total earnings from export of leather, hides and skins and leather products in 2017 amounted to $21 million.

That was far behind Nigeria ($131 million), Ethiopia ($ 71 million) and Kenya $52 million, according to statistics.

“By exporting unprocessed hides and skins, we are also exporting jobs to countries with processing facilities,” she said.

She was briefing members of the business community and technology experts on her initiative to turn around the sector.

Dr China attributed continued export of unprocessed leather products to the high cost of imported chemicals for treating them,among others.

“Tanzania is losing thousands of employment opportunities. We cannot process all our hides and skins and are forced to export them in raw form,” she said.

A former incubee of the Nelson Mandela University has launched her leather industry development initiative that looks promising.

The initiative is about production of organic tanning agents from local plants to use in the manufacture of leather processing.

“It is an eco-friendly and cost-effective approach for the Tanzania leather industry and beyond”, she said.

The effort is spearheaded by her recently established firm, AfriTech Organic Leather Initiative based in Dar es Salaam.

The company intends to produce and supply organic tannins at affordable costs to promote cleaner leather processing practices.

She said initial funding she received from the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) was not sufficient.

“We will require at least $ 120,000 investment capital and working capital, and soft business skills,” she told the forum.

The event was organised by the East African Business Council (EABC) in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela University.

It attracted over 30 technology experts such as Dr China, whose innovative solutions are ready for commercialisation as well as business leaders.