Three die of nosebleed in Southern Tanzania

Dodoma. One day after the government dispatched a team of health scientists to investigate a ‘strange’ nosebleed disease in Southern Tanzania, three deaths have been reported in Lindi.

The three were among 11 people diagnosed with the disease which has so far witnessed an alarming rise in the country.

Gracing the 20th Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in East Africa (AMECEA) Plenary Assembly organised by Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), President Hassan said the hypothesis was that the disease is associated with impacts of environmental degradation.

She said with environmental degradation, the lives of some wild species have been disrupted, forcing them to go closer to human settlements, thus affecting human health.

The deaths were confirmed by Tanzania’s chief medical officer, Aifelo Sichwale, during media briefing in the capital of Dodoma on Wednesday July 13, 2022.

He said the condition which is yet to be identified, brokeout in Ruangwa Municipal in Lindi region at Mbekenyera health center.

“Within three days (July 5- 7, 2022) at the center they received two patients with fever symptoms, nosebleed, headache and fatigue,” he said.

He added: As of July 12 (today) there were a total of 11 patients, of which three have died.

However, he said, other two patients were isolated at Mbekenyera health center recovered and have been discharged.

“Also there are other five patient who have isolated themselves at their homes in Kilwa district,” he said