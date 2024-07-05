TIC drives growth in healthcare investments

Dar es Salaam. The Deputy Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Mr Stanislaus Nyongo, has said the country’s favourable investment climate is attracting more investors to choose Tanzania as an appropriate destination.

Mr Nyongo made the remarks Thursday, July 4, 2024, during the inauguration of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Department of world-class Shifaa Pan African Hospitals Ltd in Dar es Salaam.

The $60 million Shifaa Pan African Hospitals Ltd is a 260-bed strategic facility registered with TIC in 2015 and is located in Kinondoni District.

Speaking at the event, Mr Nyongo said the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) continues to welcome, encourage, and attract investments across all sectors.

“This is a significant step in strengthening the healthcare sector, improving services, and boosting the country's economy,” he said.

He explained that NCDs are rapidly increasing globally, especially heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory cases that claim millions of lives annually.

The minister said the inauguration of the Department of the Shifaa Pan African Hospitals was a major step in addressing the challenges.

"The department aims at testing, and diagnosing individuals with NCDs using modern equipment and highly skilled professionals. They will also be educated on disease prevention measures,” he said.

He said the modern referral hospital was intended to revolutionise the healthcare sector through the import of modern medical equipment to meet contemporary health requirements and building robust healthcare infrastructure that adheres to international patient care standards.

Further, he said the hospital focuses on recruiting and enhancing a skilled team of professionals in various healthcare fields.

According to him, the hospital aims to transform the country’s healthcare sector into a leading centre for comprehensive medical solutions on the continent.

“The inauguration acknowledges various steps being made by the government to improve service delivery in collaboration with investors, enhance self-assessment to increase efficiency and ensure Tanzania becomes the hub of investments in Africa,” he said.

He acknowledged the strong collaboration among the government, investors, private sector, and the community in the project realisation.

“We believe local investors have a pivotal role to play in enhancing economic growth and contributing to the country’s development.

“The government is committed to ensuring that investors register as prerequisites to succeed in different sectors of investment,” he said.





Meanwhile, Mr Nyongo said, through TIC, the government had launched the second phase of the National Investment Promotion Campaign aimed at increasing awareness and participation of local investors in seizing investment opportunities available in the country for the implementation of development projects.





He said the government is committed to educating and encouraging local investors to engage in and grab available opportunities for personal growth and





"The launched campaign includes meetings, project visits, media education, and investment promotion in different regions. Our goal is to show local investors available investment opportunities and how those opportunities can be fully used for their development,” he said.

The TIC director of investment promotion, Mr John Mnali, said the centre is committed to providing excellent services to all investors, particularly those implementing strategic projects.