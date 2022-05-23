Ticts receives Sh12.5 billion boost

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (Ticts) has acquired a new three additional rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGCs) and one reach-stacker in its effort to expedite container handling at the Dar es Salaam Port.

The company has invested Sh12.5 billion in procuring this additional equipment.

“With continued strong economic growth, we are pleased to receive this additional equipment as it will help us meet the demand of the upcoming peak season. Our aim is to minimize waiting time and maximize productivity,” said the acting chief executive officer for Tics, Mr Matt Clifft.

Ticts is part of Hutchison Ports. Hutchison Ports is the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 52 ports comprising of 283 operational berths in 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia.

Located at Berths 8 through 11, Ticts operates 725 meters at the port with six quay cranes each with a handling capacity of 45 metric tonnes. With the equipment arrival, the terminal currently has a fleet of 23 RTGCs which work the stacking area of 18.75 hectare