TMA cautions of extreme cold weather in Southern Highlands

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has cautioned of extreme weather conditions several parts of the country that could affect human and animal health for the next three months.

Several parts of the country will experience cold weather accompanied with strong winds compared to the usual temperatures during this time of the year.

TMA director of research and weather focus Dr Ladislaus Chang’a said diseases related to cold weather such as pneumonia may occur, dust conditions driven by strong winds in some areas are expected to emerge and could affect human and animal health.

“Water and pasture should be used carefully to mitigate the expected impacts. Health precautions should be taken to protect the community against diseases that can be caused by cold weather, dust and the use of unclean water. Furthermore, farmers should be encouraged to grow vegetables and root crops such as potatoes in wetlands,” he said.

According to him, most parts of the country will experience moderate to strong wind, likely to feature southeasterly to easterly winds along the coastal belt and the hinterlands that are anticipated to become more pronounced during August.

Dr Chang’a said in a press statement that it is important to note that usually strong winds, cool and cold conditions dominate over most parts of the country during the June, July and August season.

He said in Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu and Mara regions, normal to warmer than normal minimum temperatures over most areas are expected and minimum temperatures are likely to range from 14C to 20C. Northern coast areas and its hinterlands while Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Tanga and northern parts of Morogoro regions as well as Islands of Unguja and Pemba will be Warmer than normal-to-normal minimum temperatures are expected over most parts.

“Cool temperatures are expected to reach the peak during June and July. Occasionally cooler than normal minimum temperatures are expected over the high ground of Southern highlands during nights and early morning,” said a statement.

Despite the dry condition that is expected to prevail during the 2022 season, southeasterly to easterly winds are likely to bring moisture from the Indian Ocean which may result to periods of light rain showers over few areas of the Islands of Unguja and Pemba and areas along the northern coast Tanga, Dar es Salaam and Pwani regions.