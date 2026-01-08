TPDF officers, civilians charged over Sh591 million ivory seizure

Moshi. Two Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) officers and three civilians appeared before the Moshi Resident Magistrate’s Court, charged with economic sabotage after allegedly possessing government trophies valued at Sh591.3 million.

The criminal case, before Senior Resident Magistrate Ally Mkama, is scheduled for mention at the preliminary stage on January 9, 2025. The first count involves two TPDF officers, Sergeant Andrew Ndaga (Number MT.76601) and Staff Sergeant Chumu Rajabu (Number 76764), along with a civilian identified as Mzee Ally Mzee.

They are charged under Section 86(1) and (2)(b) of the Wildlife Conservation Act, revised in 2023, read together with Sections 57(1) and 61(2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

It is alleged in court that on October 21, 2025, at the Sango area in Moshi District, the accused were found in possession of 16 elephant tusks and 15 pieces of elephant tusks valued at Sh591.3 million.

“The tusks, which are property of the United Republic of Tanzania, are equivalent to 12 elephants that were killed, valued at $240,000, or Sh591.3 million, an act contrary to the law,” reads part of the charge sheet.

In the second count, Sergeant Ndaga and two civilians, Juma Cheupe and Ally Ayubu, popularly known as “Hakimu”, are charged with engaging in illegal trade in government trophies.

The particulars of the offence allege that on various dates between July and October 2025, across different areas of the United Republic of Tanzania, the accused engaged in unlawful trade in government trophies.

The prosecution alleges that during those dates and in those locations.

“They sold, bought, transferred, transported, and received 16 elephant tusks and 15 pieces of elephant tusks, equivalent to 12 elephants that were killed.”

Furthermore, the charge sheet alleges that the tusks, which are the property of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, were valued at $240,000, equivalent to Sh591.3 million.

Under the law, such cases are ordinarily tried by the High Court of Tanzania, Corruption and Economic Crimes Division, but certain circumstances allow them to be heard by subordinate courts with the consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Section 86(1)(b) of the Wildlife Conservation Act provides that a person convicted, where the value of the trophies is Sh100,000 or more, shall be liable to a fine of not less than ten times the value of the trophies or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 30 years, or to both.

However, the section is read together with Section 61(2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, which prescribes a custodial sentence of not less than 20 years and not exceeding 30 years, or such imprisonment together with any other lawful punishment.