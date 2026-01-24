Trade Ministry creates over 540 jobs in Samia’s first 100 days of second term

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. In less than 100 days since President Samia Suluhu Hassan began her second term, the Ministry of Trade and Industries has created over 540 direct jobs, a development described as reflecting the government’s vision of building a strong, inclusive, and industrialised economy driven by entrepreneurship and private sector participation.

Addressing journalists in Dodoma on Saturday, 24 January 2026, Minister for Trade and Industries, Judith Kapinga, outlined key achievements spearheaded by her ministry through the Small Industries Development Organisation (Sido), noting that the results demonstrate the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, job creation, and inclusive economic growth.

According to Ms Kapinga, President Hassan has already recorded notable economic empowerment gains in less than 100 days of her second term. The Head of State was sworn in on 4 November 2025 and now has about 30 days to complete her first 100 days in office.

Ms Kapinga said that between November 2025 and January 2026, the ministry, through SIDO, disbursed a total of 193 loans worth Sh821.7 million under the National Entrepreneurship Development Fund (NEDF) and the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS).

"The loans were issued across 19 regions, namely Tanga, Tabora, Katavi, Pwani, Rukwa, Iringa, Morogoro, Ruvuma, Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Songwe, Shinyanga, Dodoma, Singida, Manyara, Kagera, and Kigoma,” she said.

The minister noted that the financial support has directly resulted in the creation of 546 jobs in key sectors, including manufacturing, livestock keeping, agriculture, trade, and services. Of these, 436 have benefited young people.

“These achievements have enabled youth and low-income citizens to become self-employed, reduced unemployment challenges in both rural and urban areas, and increased the circulation of money within the domestic economy,” Ms Kapinga added.

She assured that the ministry will continue to scale up access to affordable financing and business development services to ensure sustainable economic growth as the President’s second term progresses.

President Hassan has consistently emphasised that Tanzania is set to enter a new phase of economic transformation over the next five years, outlining a bold plan to accelerate growth, create jobs, and strengthen both local and national industries.

Addressing Parliament on 14 November 2025, she stressed that her government’s priority is to drive sustainable economic development while improving social services and infrastructure.

"It is the responsibility of the government to advance economic growth. Over the next five years, we will begin implementing the National Development Vision 2025–2050, aiming to build an inclusive nation with prosperity, justice, and self-reliance,” she said.