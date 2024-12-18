Two police officers killed in Dodoma shootout during suspect arrest

Dodoma. Two police officers and a suspect were killed during a violent shootout in Dodoma region, as police attempted to apprehend a man accused of theft and illegal possession of firearms, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, at Msagali Village, Mpwapwa District of the central Tanzanian region.

The suspect, identified as Atanasio Malenda (30), a farmer and resident of Msagali, allegedly attacked the officers as they approached his home following reports that he had injured one Yohana Lameck and stolen Sh2 million.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander George Katabazi said the officers—Detective Corporal Jairo Boniface Kalanda and Police Constable Alfred John—were fatally shot during the confrontation.

“While attempting to arrest the suspect, he emerged from his house and began attacking the officers, which escalated into an exchange of gunfire,” said Mr Katabazi.

The shootout resulted in the deaths of both officers and the suspect. A third officer, identified as D/Cpl Msuka, and a civilian, Masima Nyau, were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Mpwapwa District Hospital, Mr Katabazi stated.