Two Tanzanian lawmakers, four councillors in court over corruption charges

Geita. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Geita Region has arraigned two Chato MPs over corruption allegations.

Mr Pascal Lutandula (CCM - Chato South) and Cornel Magembe (CCM - Chato North), along with four councillors, including former Chato District Council Chairperson Bathoromeo Manunga, are charged of corruption related to the council chairperson election.

The other councillors are Frank Francis (Mganza), Njile Mboligo (Muungano) and Josephat Manyenye (Bwera), all are members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party appeared before the Geita Resident Magistrate’s Court on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Speaking to journalists, PCCB Geita Regional Director James Ruge said the cases are registered under CC Nos 5100/2026 and 5099/2026.

He said that on 28 and 30 November last year, reports were received alleging corrupt acts by Magembe in collaboration with Francis.

He said the investigations revealed that the officials had gathered 20 selected councillors at the Lakezone Hotel in Mwanza and later at Serengeti Palace Hotel in Katoro, Geita, to influence votes through bribery, including money, meals and accommodation.

“The aim was to secure preferential votes for their chosen candidate in the council chairperson election,” Mr Ruge said.

He said that Lutandula, in collaboration with Manunga and Manyenye, allegedly participated in bribery to influence the outcome of the race. Mboligo is also said to have been offered a bribe to withdraw from the contest.

Following these findings, the PCCB launched investigations and confirmed corrupt practices in the CCM election process.

Mr Ruge said legal action was taken in line with the PCCB Act, Chapter 329, as amended in 2023, and Act No. 11 of 2024.

On 6 March, the CCM Geita Regional Executive Committee announced the expulsion of Manunga for multiple disciplinary breaches, including corruption during the chairperson election.

The meeting, chaired by CCM Geita Regional Chairman Nicholaus Kasendamila, cited violations of party rules, procedures, and regulations.