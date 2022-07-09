Two TPDF soldiers killed, 4 injured in road accident

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Kigoma. Two soldiers of the Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) from the 825KJ Mtabila camp located in Kasulu district in Kigoma region have died and four others were seriously injured after a vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned several times.

Speaking today July 9, acting Kigoma regional police commander, Menrad Sindano confirmed that the incident took place on Friday at Kidahwe, Kigoma district.

He said the Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to TPDFwhich was being driven by Ramadhani George,veered off the road and overturned causing the deaths of two soldiers identified as Advent Peter (31) and Nicholaus Lonjino ( 31).

"The injured are four soldiers: Andrea Augustino, Ramadhani George, Manyama Fredrick and Ngongolima Misungwi are currently being treated at the Maweni Regional Referral Hospital.

He said all the casualties are expected to be airlifted to Lugalo Military Hospital in DareEs Salaam for further treatment and examination.

According to him, the cause of the accident was due to over speeding calling on all drivers to drive with caution and to follow road safety rules.

