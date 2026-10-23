UDSM dismisses claims of scrapping special and supplementary exams

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that it has abolished special and supplementary examinations, saying the exams remain in place but will now be conducted within the regular academic calendar.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 23, 2026, the university said the changes were intended to improve academic efficiency and would not affect examination standards or requirements for students to progress in their studies.

“Special and supplementary examinations remain in place and will continue to be offered. What has changed is when they are conducted,” said Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Prof Rose A. Upor.

The university said all other examination requirements, including grade point average (GPA) requirements, remain unchanged and will continue to be governed by the existing General University Examination Regulations.

UDSM also urged students to observe prerequisite course requirements and consult their respective academic units for guidance on their examination status, course availability and procedures for clearing outstanding examinations.

The clarification follows the circulation of information on social media suggesting that the university had scrapped the two categories of examinations.