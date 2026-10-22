Tanroads verifies compensation records for Mandela Road project

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) is verifying compensation records for property owners affected by the planned upgrade of Nelson Mandela Road ahead of the implementation of the fifth phase of the Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The project will involve the construction of a new BRT corridor, which is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve access to Dar es Salaam Port.

The verification covers the route from Ubungo at the Kijazi Junction to Kurasini and the port, where Tanroads is also clearing road reserves of obstructions ahead of construction.

“We are currently verifying the compensation documents so that payments can begin,” Tanroads Dar es Salaam regional manager Alinanuswe Kyamba told The Citizen yesterday.

He said the procurement process for a construction contractor was under way, but no contractor had yet been selected.

Mr Kyamba said the agency was clearing the road corridor to ensure it was free of obstructions before being handed over for construction.

However, he did not disclose the number of affected property owners, the compensation budget or when payments were expected to begin.

From a 2019 World Bank report, Dar es Salaam is one of the fastest growing cities in Africa, and it is expected to reach 10 million residents by 2030.

Because of the rapid growth, the city faces serious congestion and mobility challenges, which are worsened by an undeveloped road network and an increase in motorization, the report stated.

The government is implementing several projects to improve the city infrastructure and service delivery. These include the construction of flyovers along key roads to reduce traffic congestion.

The BRT project which began operating in 2016 is currently operational in two corridors while to other routes are in pipeline.

Meanwhile, Tanroads has intensified efforts to remove unauthorised structures and activities from road reserves across Dar es Salaam as part of preparations for ongoing and planned road projects.

The operation involves marking affected structures with an “X” and issuing notices to give occupants time to remove their belongings before enforcement.

Garages, food stalls, kiosks and advertising signs operating without the required permits are among the facilities targeted.

Mr Kyamba said the operation would cover several roads, including Kiwalani, Kigamboni, Kongowe–Kibada, Mwakyembe, Mbagala–Chamazi and Mbezi Victoria–Bunju, as well as the Bunju–Mabwepande corridor.

He said clearing the road reserves would allow contractors to begin work without obstruction once the respective projects were ready for implementation.

However, he clarified that not all activities within road reserves were prohibited, provided operators obtained the necessary permits and complied with applicable regulations.

“Certain facilities, including parking areas, fuel stations, restaurants and sports facilities, are permitted under the law, provided operators obtain the necessary permits and comply with the applicable regulations,” he said.

Applications are processed through an online system, under which applicants specify the proposed location and activity before the site is inspected and approval granted. Mr Kyamba said permits were valid for one year and had to be renewed by operators wishing to continue using the designated spaces.

However, permit holders are required to remove their facilities at their own cost whenever the government needs the land for road development, even if their permits have not expired.

He said Tanroads collected Sh257 million in September and October alone from applications and permits for the use of road reserves.

The agency is also continuing operations to remove trucks parked for extended periods along road reserves.

Mr Kyamba said the section of Mandela Road from Ubungo towards the port was now largely free of trucks left parked for several days, although vehicles still stopped occasionally to load and unload cargo.

Separately, Tanroads has begun repainting faded pedestrian crossings and other road markings across Dar es Salaam, with the exercise expected to be completed by the end of November.

The agency said Neon Company Limited, the contractor responsible for the work, had started repainting zebra crossings along Ununio Road and sections of Kijitonyama where markings had faded.