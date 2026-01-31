UDSM moves to align university curricula with global labour market

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has embarked on a process to revise its curricula as part of efforts to improve the international employability and global competitiveness of its graduates.

The move comes as the university hosts a two-day capacity-building training for academic staff, aimed at strengthening curriculum design and review in line with global academic and labour market demands.

Speaking during the training held at the Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Kibaha, Pwani Region, Dr Theresia Dominic of UDSM said the sessions are designed to equip lecturers with practical skills and global perspectives needed to modernise university programmes.

“The training focuses on strengthening academic curricula so that our graduates are not only relevant locally, but can also compete internationally,” Dr Dominic said.

She explained that the workshop is being facilitated by Head of the School of Business at Qatar University, Prof Habib Mahama, noting that the institution is one of the region’s leading business schools.

Prof Mahama also serves as a project specialist under the initiative.

According to Dr Dominic, Prof Mahama is guiding UDSM lecturers on best practices in curriculum review, alignment with industry needs, and benchmarking with globally competitive universities.

“The expert from Qatar University is guiding us on how to strengthen our curricula. Curriculum reforms should begin at the university level and gradually cascade to lower levels of education,” she said.

She added that aligning UDSM programmes with international standards would help ensure graduates are better prepared for both regional and global labour markets, at a time when employers increasingly demand practical skills, adaptability and global exposure.

The Head of the UDSM School of Business, Prof Omar Mbura, said the training draws directly from the experience of the Qatar University School of Business, which is ranked among the top business schools globally.

“This training focuses on best practices adopted by leading universities, particularly in curriculum review and the development of sustainable academic strategies that respond to changing global trends,” Mr Mbura said.

He noted that the emphasis is not only on revising course content, but also on rethinking teaching approaches to ensure programmes remain relevant to modern economies.

“These curriculum reforms will help position the University of Dar es Salaam among leading universities worldwide,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Project Coordinator, Dr Mesia Ilomo, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Education and Finance at UDSM, said the initiative is part of a broader effort to build capacity within African schools of business.

She said the project focuses on strengthening academic expertise, improving market responsiveness, sharpening strategic direction and enabling universities to produce graduates who can compete effectively in an increasingly globalised job market.

“Our aim is to ensure African universities are not left behind in global academic and labour market developments,” Dr Ilomo said.