UDSM student murdered by a gang of criminals

A second year student at the University of Dar es Salaam School of Journalism and Mass communications, Maria Basso Paschal was killed by a gang of criminals during a home invasion.

The criminals, who are believed to have been more than 10, invaded Kawe neighborhood in Dar es Salaam armed with machetes and other deadly weapons.

They raided homes randomly and robbed people of valuables.

When they reached Maria's residence, they forced their way into the 15-room house, knocking down doors. They injured three people and killed the 24-year-old student.

Acting Special Zones police Commander, William Makonda, confirmed the tragic incident, saying the criminals who are on a rampage committed the crime in the early hours of September 14 in the suburban area.

"They were stacked with all forms of deadly weapons," said the police Commander.