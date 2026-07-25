Zanzibar judiciary re-energized as Mwinyi swears in key leaders

Unguja. Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has sworn in two of the three High Court judges he recently appointed, who have pledged to oversee, expedite and deliver justice within the law-interpreting body.

The judge-designate absent from the swearing-in ceremony was Raya Issa Msellem, though no official statement was issued regarding her absence.

Besides the judges, Dr Mwinyi also swore in the Public Leaders' Ethics Commission Chairman, Dr Mahadh Juma Maalim, and Planning Commission executive secretary, Dr Josephine Kimaro.

Speaking to journalists after being sworn in on Friday, July 24, 2026, at Zanzibar State House, the judges said they will ensure justice is administered in accordance with the law and workplace guidelines.

Zanzibar High Court Judge Valentine Andrew Katema stated he will ensure he is guided by wisdom and the law in dispensing justice.

"I shall not go against existing procedure, so in following procedure, we shall manage to protect all fundamental rights," said Judge Katema.

He said members of the public should know that the court is open, and anyone facing issues accessing justice, whether aggrieved or otherwise, should follow legal procedures and attend court on trial days.

He used the opportunity to urge citizens not to fear going to court to give evidence that could add value to judicial decisions.

"When cases reach court, society should be ready to help the court with evidence, coming to court to give testimony so that ultimately the court renders correct and fair decisions," he said.

According to Judge Katema, previously a court registrar, if a citizen fails to attend court to give evidence, they have not helped the court deliver justice known to that individual.

Because the court was unassisted, it would deliver justice based solely on the evidence presented before it.

Judge Khamis Ali Simai said citizens prefer that their rights are not delayed, so the judiciary will strive to proceed swiftly so cases do not linger without departing from the principles of justice.

"We will strive, as the High Court does, to deliver justice within timely frameworks, without cases lingering, so that they conclude in good time,” said Judge Simai.

"I am going to enforce oath number three, stating I will administer justice without favour, fear, or malice. Thus, we will maintain the court's momentum," he said.

He added that they will ensure rights are delivered without favouritism while executing the duties society has entrusted to them.

Public Leaders' Ethics Commission Chairman, Dr Maalim, said his initial step will be meeting major commission stakeholders to listen and learn.

He added that during his early days in office, he will review documents and various writings to better understand the commission's work alongside similar global organisations.