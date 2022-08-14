Ulega speaks on status of $77 million agriculture and fisheries project

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

December 30, 2020, the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) approved $77.42 million for the Agriculture and Fisheries Development Programme (AFDP) aimed at being implemented by the country from 2020 to 2027.

Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Abdallah Ulega expounds current status of the projects co-financed by IFAD ($58.85 million); the Government ($7.73 million); the private sector ($8.43 million) and beneficiaries ($2.42 million) as well as other projects in the pipeline during a recent interview with The Citizen Reporter.





QUESTION: What is the status of the AFDP that is intended to revolutionise the agriculture and fisheries sectors in the country?

ANSWER: The project is still there, despite being unsuccessful in the previous Fiscal Year due to technical reasons.

However, I can’t provide details of the technical reasons due to the lack of expertise on issues like fiscal, contracts, etc.

However, the project is still there. What was allocated in the 2021/22 Fiscal Year has been shifted to the 2022/23 Financial Year.

Our expectation is that the project will be executed.

However, this is a cross-cutting project (involving more than one ministry: Agriculture and Fisheries).

Usually, such projects are coordinated by a superior office such as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Therefore, currently, there are ongoing discussions involving experts from the beneficiary ministries; (Agriculture and Fisheries ministries); the PMO, the Finance and Planning ministry and IFAD.

The experts are working to provide solutions for the said technical problems; we believe that the project is still there and it will successfully be implemented as planned.

Tabling the 2022/23 Fiscal Year Budget, the Livestock and Fisheries minister Mashauri Ndaki said in the 2021/2022 Fiscal Year, the government pledged to procure two fishing ships and accessories through AFDP under the IFAD financing for the Tanzania Fishing Corporation (Tafico).

“In the programme implementation, there have been different challenges, especially delays in funds release. Also, the loan condition that requires the government to use their own funds to carry out the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for both the United Republic of Tanzania (URT) and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ), including deep sea fishing and procurement of ships” he said.

Mr Ndaki said discussions concerning the conditions started early 2021 to early 2022 when resolution was reached, allowing the ESIA to be conducted through the AFDP funds.

“Therefore, currently, the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries (URT) and that of Blue Economy and Fisheries (RGZ) have completed formulating terms of references for international ESIA consultants, tenders have been announced and bidders are currently being analysed,” he said.

The URT and RGZ have completed providing their opinion on the fishing ships that should be procured and have been submitted to programme donors.

Also, the ESIA for other projects, are going through use of local experts.





What is your message to beneficiaries who have been curiously waiting for the project’s kick-off in order to start poverty alleviation struggles?

The sixth government is well prepared to serve Tanzanians in the fisheries sector. Apart from the AFDP project, there is a project implemented by the ministry through the Covid-19 relief funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The ministry of Livestock and Fisheries received a Sh100 billion share from President Samia Suluhu Hassan for both departments; Livestock and Fisheries.

In the distribution, the Livestock Department received Sh40 billion, while the Fisheries Sector was given Sh60 billion.

Different fishing activities will be executed using the Sh60 billion including providing fishermen with modern fishing equipment.

We have been talking about this for a long time now, but the implementation stage has arrived, whereby fishermen will be provided with modern fishing equipment on loans.

This is going to be a huge revolution in the country’s economy, especially the blue economy.

Over 250 boats will be provided to fishermen to enable them to start carrying out their activities away from normal waters to slightly deep sea, a move that will improve efficiency increment in the fisheries industry.

Fishing boats will be provided to beneficiaries in different settings such as groups of cooperative societies; Community Based Organisations (CBOs); and individuals.

You know, an individual owning a boat could benefit up to 20 fishermen, therefore, thousands of Tanzanians will benefit in the value chain including owners, fishermen, processors and traders.





Deputy Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Abdallah Ulega (second right) listening to the Director of the Big Fish farm in Kigamboni; Abraham Mndeme on how they carry out their duties in fish farming during a past event. PHOTO|BAKARI KIANGO





When should the boats be expected?

The strategy is being finalised by experts. Hopefully, the process will be completed by the end of this month.

Therefore, the public will be informed on the process commencement, whereby required qualifications will be unveiled for applicants’ engagement.

Aspirants will then be passed through a process. Before successful candidates are provided with the opportunity, steps will be followed.





Earlier, you hinted about another empowerment project, what is it?

Sh100 billion from the Covid-19 relief fund was provided in addition to Sh198 billion that was allocated by the ministry in its budget for empowerment projects in the Livestock and Fisheries sectors.

These funds will be mobilized from different sources in order to fund empowerment projects to fishermen through various projects such as shellfish projects.

We have executed the Shellfish One Project and the ministry is now moving to the Shellfish Two Project.

Though the project is in its preliminary stage, achievement in its execution will revolutionise the sector especially during the prevailing moments where the country is prioritising the blue economy in both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Once all these projects are successful this Fiscal Year, the sector’s production and contribution to the national economy will significantly increase in the 2023/24 Financial Year.

It is difficult to predict the sector’s growth at this moment, but I’m sure the ongoing massive investment in the sector will be greeted by the shooting contribution to the national economy.