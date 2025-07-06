Universal Health Insurance in focus as over 40 firms attend Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair

Dar es Salaam. More than 40 companies under the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira) umbrella are showcasing insurance products at the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), with a key focus on promoting Universal Health Insurance (UHI) and raising public awareness about insurance services.

This year’s theme centres on insurance education and the rollout of UHI, a landmark government initiative designed to provide affordable, quality healthcare to all Tanzanians.

Daily educational sessions at the exhibition aim to help citizens understand insurance benefits, particularly in mitigating risks from unforeseen events.

The UHI Act, recently signed into law by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, mandates health insurance coverage nationwide, addressing gaps in healthcare access and reducing out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Tira, alongside public and private insurers, is spearheading the national implementation of UHI.

Speaking at the fair, Tira Eastern Zone Manager Zakharia Muyengi stressed the importance of UHI awareness. “The UHI Act is now law, and we are working closely with insurance companies to implement it,” he said. “Participating firms are educating visitors on how to benefit from these new health insurance schemes.”

Muyengi encouraged citizens with insurance concerns to seek advice at the exhibition booths, noting that public understanding remains low but is improving through ongoing campaigns.

Tira data reveals robust sector growth: insurance providers rose from 993 in 2021 to 2,208 in 2024, a 122.4 percent increase, while insured Tanzanians increased from 14.2 million to 25.9 million, marking an 82.4 percent growth.

ICEA Lion CEO Jared Awando praised President Samia for the UHI legislation, highlighting its potential to greatly expand health insurance coverage. “Medical insurers are well organised and committed to reaching as many people as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Kinondoni Regional Manager Rafael Malaba confirmed that NHIF has introduced tailored insurance packages in preparation for UHI rollout.