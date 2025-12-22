Universities told to align curricula with market

Arusha. The government has directed all higher learning institutions to regularly review and update their curricula to ensure graduates acquire skills that are aligned with labour market demands.

Universities have also been urged to strengthen modern teaching infrastructure and expand practical, hands-on training to equip students with competencies that match the rapid advancement of science and technology.

The directive was issued yesterday by the deputy minister for Finance, Mr Mshamu Munde, during the 27th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA), where 4,821 students graduated at certificate, diploma, advanced diploma and degree levels.

Mr Munde said the labour market was changing at an unprecedented pace due to technological transformation, modern management practices and the widespread adoption of digital systems.

He warned that failure by higher learning institutions to align their curricula with these changes would continue to produce graduates who are ill-prepared for employment.

His remarks come against the backdrop of worrying regional statistics indicating that more than 50 percent of university graduates in East Africa are unemployed, largely due to skills gaps in critical sectors such as services, communication, technology and vocational trades.

According to a study by the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), unemployment linked to skills mismatches affects 51 percent of graduates in Kenya, 55 percent in Burundi, 52 percent in Rwanda, 61 percent in Tanzania and 63 percent in Uganda.“I am pleased to see that IAA has been at the forefront of implementing this vision,” said Mr Munde.

“The Institute has invested significantly in infrastructure, quality teaching, research, technology and responsive curricula that address societal challenges and needs.”

He called on other higher learning institutions to adopt curricula that emphasise practical-oriented teaching and job readiness, particularly in fields such as accounting, finance, procurement, ICT, marketing, auditing, public relations, economics, taxation, banking, insurance, tourism and business administration.

Addressing the graduates, the deputy minister urged them to apply their knowledge responsibly to bring positive change to society.

“You have been well prepared. Go and make a difference in the sectors you will serve. The true value of your education will be demonstrated through integrity, creativity, patriotism and commitment in both the public and private sectors,” he said.

He also encouraged them to use the education they had acquired at IAA to drive personal and technological advancement, improve their families’ livelihoods and contribute to national development.

Earlier, IAA rector Prof Eliamani Sedoyeka said the 4,821 graduates comprised 2,810 men and 2,011 women, an increase of 308 compared to last year’s total of 4,513.

Meanwhile, IAA Governing Council chairperson Dr Mwamini Tulli said the Institute continued to strengthen the quality of teaching and learning in line with national higher education regulatory guidelines, a move that has enhanced academic performance and graduates’ competitiveness in the job market.

One of the graduates, ICT specialist Evalight Mboya, said she intended to use her skills to create employment opportunities rather than add to the number of unemployed youth.