Untapped potential as Mozambican leader commences state visit to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. As Mozambican President Daniel Chapo begins his state visit to Tanzania on Thursday, July 2, 2026, fresh data from the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) highlights significant, yet largely untapped, economic opportunities, particularly in exports of maize and non-alcoholic beverages.

Other promising opportunities lie in exports of sweetened water and glass containers for product packaging.

The opportunities were outlined in a public notice published by TanTrade on its website on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Despite the unrealised potential, the notice shows that Tanzania’s exports to Mozambique increased from $15.48 million in 2021 to $31.26 million in 2025.

According to the notice, several Tanzanian industries have yet to make meaningful inroads into the Mozambican market, creating what TanTrade describes as “underutilised export potential.”

The maize sector presents the clearest example. Although export potential is estimated at $5.7 million, actual exports amounted to only $5,100, leaving an unrealised opportunity worth $5.69 million.

“Similarly, non-alcoholic beverages have export potential of $4.5 million but generated exports worth just $7,100, while sweetened water presents an untapped opportunity valued at $1.96 million,” the notice states.

Glass containers for product packaging also reveal a substantial gap, with $6.5 million in unrealised exports out of an estimated market potential of $12 million.

To bridge the gap, TanTrade has outlined several strategic recommendations focusing on product diversification and improved trade logistics.

“Exporters are encouraged to expand shipments of rice, soya beans, sesame seeds, fertilisers and onions,” the notice says.

In its guidance, TanTrade urges stakeholders to “increase exports of products with high untapped potential” through “targeted export promotion initiatives and business matchmaking” aimed at helping Tanzanian exporters secure a stronger foothold in the Mozambican market.

The authority also underscores the importance of stronger infrastructure, recommending that the two countries “continue strengthening transport infrastructure, border efficiency, and customs procedures along the Tanzania–Mozambique corridor.”

“Reduced transit time and lower trade costs will make Tanzanian products more competitive and encourage bilateral trade,” the document states.

TanTrade further calls for domestic reforms, urging the government to “enhance agricultural productivity for export-oriented commodities” by improving farmers’ access to quality inputs, irrigation, extension services, and financing.

The notice says that although diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries remain historic and cordial, their commercial relationship continues to operate well below its full potential, with the trade balance consistently favouring Tanzania.

Over the past five years, although trade volumes have fluctuated, Tanzanian exports stood at $15.48 million against imports of $4.59 million in 2021, resulting in a trade surplus of $10.89 million.

The surplus increased in 2022, when exports reached $35.18 million and imports $22.62 million, leaving a positive balance of $12.56 million.

In 2023, although exports declined to $17.7 million and imports to $3.4 million, the trade surplus remained at $14.3 million.

Exports peaked at $37.02 million in 2024, while imports stood at about $3.72 million, producing the highest surplus of the five years at $33.29 million.

In 2025, exports totalled $31.26 million against imports of $2.06 million, maintaining a strong trade surplus of $29.2 million.

Tanzania’s leading exports to Mozambique include manufactured goods worth $12.25 million, cement valued at $7.27 million and glassware worth $6.27 million.

Other major exports include cosmetics worth $2.79 million, alongside iron and steel products, edible oils, plastic goods, paper products, and textiles.

In contrast, Mozambique’s exports to Tanzania mainly comprise motor vehicles, industrial transport equipment, machinery, mechanical appliances, and iron and steel products.

As President Chapo holds talks with Tanzanian leaders, the figures provide a clear roadmap for transforming longstanding political goodwill into a stronger and more dynamic economic partnership.

According to available information, President Chapo is expected to arrive in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, on Thursday, July 2, 2026.