Azam FC U20 crowned champions as NBC champions youth development

Dar es Salaam. The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to nurturing the future of Tanzanian football after presenting the 2025/26 NBC U20 Youth League championship trophy to Azam FC U20, whose victory capped another successful season dedicated to developing young talent.

Azam FC U20 were crowned champions following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Young Africans SC (Yanga) counterpart in the final played at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Earlier, Mbeya City FC U20 claimed third place after defeating JKT Tanzania U20 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a draw in regulation time.

The trophy was presented by NBC's Head of Entrepreneurs, Youth and Women Banking, Gaudence Shawa, representing the bank's Managing Director, Theobald Sabi, during a ceremony attended by key football stakeholders.

Others were Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Chairman Nassor Idrissa and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) technical director Oscar Milambo.

Also in the list were Dar es Salaam Regional Football Association (DRFA) Chairman Lameck Nyambaya, senior TFF officials and Taifa Stars head coach, Miguel Gamondi.

Shawa said the success of the NBC U20 Youth League extends far beyond the final result, reflecting the steady progress being made in strengthening Tanzania's football development pathway through sustained investment in youth competitions.

He commended Azam FC U20, runners-up Yanga SC U20, third-placed Mbeya City FC U20, participating clubs, coaches and the Tanzania Football Federation for delivering a highly competitive season marked by improved technical standards, discipline and emerging talent.

"The continued improvement in the quality of football demonstrates that investment in youth development is producing meaningful results.

Every season, we are seeing more young players equipped with the technical ability, discipline and competitive experience needed to succeed at higher levels of the game," said Shawa.

He noted that NBC views the U20 Youth League as a strategic investment in the future of Tanzanian football, helping to prepare players for the NBC Premier League, the NBC Championship and ultimately the national teams.

"At NBC, we believe the future of Tanzanian football is built by investing in young talent today.

Through our partnership with the NBC U20 Youth League, we are helping create a structured pathway that enables promising players to develop, compete and realise their potential.

The progress witnessed throughout this season gives us confidence that this investment is creating lasting value for the country's football ecosystem," he said.

Shawa added that NBC will continue working closely with the Tanzania Football Federation and other football stakeholders through its sponsorship of the NBC Premier League, NBC Championship and NBC U20 Youth League to strengthen talent identification, improve player development pathways and enhance the competitiveness of domestic football.

He said the bank also sees football as an important driver of economic growth by creating employment opportunities, supporting businesses and inspiring communities across the country.

Football today is more than a game. It is a growing economic sector that creates jobs, empowers young people and unites communities.

Our commitment therefore goes beyond sponsoring competitions—we are investing in a sustainable football ecosystem that delivers long-term value for players, coaches, clubs, supporters and the nation," he added.

Speaking during the ceremony, DRFA chairman Lameck Nyambaya praised NBC for consistently supporting youth football, describing the bank as one of the country's most committed partners in advancing grassroots and elite player development.

He said this season's competition reflected notable improvements in technical quality, discipline and competitiveness, underscoring the positive impact of sustained investment in youth football.

"The remarkable improvement in player quality and competition among clubs is a clear sign that Tanzania is making meaningful progress in developing football from the grassroots.

We commend NBC for recognising that investing in youth football is fundamental to building a strong and competitive football nation," Nyambaya said.

The NBC U20 Youth League has become a key pillar of the Tanzania Football Federation's long-term football development strategy, providing young players with a competitive platform to sharpen their skills and transition into elite football.