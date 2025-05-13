Upgraded substation eases power woes as it begins operations in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. The upgraded first phase of the Mbagala substation officially commenced operations on Tuesday, delivering 50 megawatts of electricity in a significant step towards stabilising power supply in the area, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has announced.

Speaking during a site visit on Tuesday, May 13, Tanesco Managing Director Lazaro Twange said the project is part of broader national efforts to strengthen the grid and improve power reliability across the country.

“This marks a critical milestone. I have visited several areas to assess the situation on the ground, and we are committed to providing a sustainable solution to power challenges,” he said.

According to Mr Twange, the substation’s first phase is 70 percent complete, with technical teams currently overseeing the electricity distribution process.

The $6.4 million investment, which began in July 2022, initially offers 50 megawatts of transformation capacity.

Upon completion of the second phase, total capacity will reach 120 megawatts, bringing the overall transformation capacity to 170 MVA.

“Demand for electricity in Mbagala is growing steadily. The current capacity will meet immediate needs, and once all phases are completed, we expect to deliver a more stable and efficient supply,” he added.

He assured residents of Tanesco’s readiness to respond to customer feedback and resolve challenges efficiently. “We’ve set up a dedicated customer service centre to receive complaints. While some issues are due to human factors, those within our control are being addressed swiftly,” he said.

Project Manager Bernard Maiya confirmed that the upgraded infrastructure will significantly boost transformation capacity and reduce interruptions.

Temeke District Commissioner Sixtus Mapunda lauded the progress, noting that the substation became operational earlier than expected. “Unreliable electricity has long been a challenge in Mbagala. Thanks to this project, we’re now witnessing real improvements. Tanesco’s speed in completing this phase ahead of the projected June testing period is commendable,” he said.

Charambe Ward Councillor Twahi Shabani echoed the sentiments, saying residents could now expect relief from recurring power outages.