US delegation in Tanzania to explore investment opportunities

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A delegation of 19 US companies is in Tanzania to explore investment opportunities in various sectors.

The chairman for the American Chamber of Commerce in Tanzania, Mr Geofrey Mchangila, said on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 that a group of investors had interests in, but not limited to, agriculture, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), energy and productive sectors.

“They (US investors) will be here today before going to Zanzibar for the same purpose tomorrow,” he said at an event to welcome the Business fact-finding mission to Tanzania-Mainland and Zanzibar.

Explaining the aspect of their interests in the energy sector, Mr Mchangila, who doubles as the Citibank Tanzania Chief Executive Officer, said the US are keen on investing in alternative energy sources.