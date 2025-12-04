US launches full review of ties with Tanzania over rights, investment concerns

Dar es Salaam. The United States has announced a full review of its bilateral relationship with Tanzania, citing deep concerns over recent government actions that Washington says threaten long-standing cooperation, regional stability, and the safety of American citizens.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the United States values its decades-long partnership with Tanzania, which he noted has contributed to prosperity for both nations and enhanced security across the region.

However, he warned that recent developments in Tanzania have cast doubt on the government’s reliability as a partner.

According to the statement, the evaluation was triggered by what the U.S. describes as “ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech,” continued barriers to American investment, and violence against civilians surrounding Tanzania’s October 29 national elections.

These issues, Pigott said, have created risks for American citizens, tourists, and U.S. interests in the country.

“Such actions cannot be overlooked,” the statement reads, stressing that they jeopardize not only individual safety but also the broader security and stability of the region.

The US emphasized that the future of its relationship with Tanzania will depend on the actions taken by the Tanzanian government moving forward.

The announcement marks one of the most serious public warnings issued by Washington about its ties with Tanzania in recent years, signaling potential diplomatic shifts should the concerns remain unaddressed.