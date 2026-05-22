US sanctions Tanzanian police officer over human rights violation allegations

Dar es Salaam. The United States has sanctioned Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele over alleged involvement in gross human rights violations, according to a statement released by the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

In the statement issued on May 21, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the action was taken under Section 7031(c) based on “credible information” linking Mafwele to serious abuses.

The US alleged that members of the Tanzanian Police Force detained, tortured and sexually assaulted Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi while they were in Dar es Salaam to observe the treason trial involving opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

The incident attracted widespread concern from regional and international human rights groups, which called for independent investigations into the alleged abuses by Tanzanian security authorities.