Yanga face stern Singida test in tightening league title race

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Premier League title race is expected to gather more momentum today when leaders Young Africans (Yanga) host Singida Black Stars in a high-profile clash at KMC Complex from 4pm.

The encounter comes at a crucial stage of the season with both teams chasing different ambitions, Yanga fighting to maintain their lead at the top while Singida Black Stars seek to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for Caf inter-club competitions next season.

With only a two-point difference separating Yanga and second-placed Simba, every fixture now carries title-deciding significance.

Yanga have so far collected 54 points from 23 matches after recording 16 wins, six draws and only one defeat. The defending champions have also been dominant in attack and defense, scoring 52 goals while conceding only eight.

Their closest challengers Simba sit on 52 points from the same number of matches, increasing pressure on Yanga to avoid any slip-up in the final stretch of the campaign.

A victory over Singida Black Stars would not only keep Yanga at the summit but also maintain their momentum in one of the closest title races in recent seasons.

Yanga coach Abdihamid Moalin admitted the importance of today’s fixture, describing it as one of the team’s biggest tests in the run-in.

“It will not be an easy match because Singida are also fighting for important objectives, but we are ready and focused on collecting three points. We need our supporters to come in large numbers because their support motivates the players,” he said.

Singida Black Stars, meanwhile, arrive in Dar es Salaam sitting fourth on the table with 38 points from 23 matches after registering 11 wins, five draws and seven defeats.

Although they remain outside the title race, the club is firmly in contention for a CAF Confederation Cup spot and victory today would lift them to 41 points while strengthening their hold on fourth place.

Coach Muhibu Kanu said his side is determined to bounce back after losing 3-0 to Yanga in their previous meeting earlier this month.

“Qualifying for Caf competitions remains our target and matches like these are important. We respect Yanga, but we also believe we can compete and get a positive result,” he said.

Yanga will rely on their attacking stars led by Prince Dube, who has scored nine goals, Pacome Zouzoua with seven goals, Mudathir Yahya with seven goals and Allan Okello, who has contributed five goals and seven assists this season.