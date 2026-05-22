Dr Nchimbi says distortion of justice, lack of transparency causes of unrest in institutions

Arusha. Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi said yesterday that the distortion of justice and lack of transparency are major causes of unrest in many institutions across the country.

He urged the Tanzania Association of Public Service and Executive Office Administrators (TAPSEA) to uphold professionalism, ethics and confidentiality, noting their critical role as the first point of contact in public institutions.

Dr Nchimbi made the remarks while addressing the association’s 13th national professional conference here, which brought together more than 5,500 participants.

He said tensions in institutions often arise from unfair processes and lack of openness, urging TAPSEA members, who are set to hold elections, to ensure fairness and credibility throughout the exercise.

“When you come to your elections, elect competent leaders who will move your organisation forward.

Judge them by their ability and qualifications, not by appearance, tribe or religion. Those managing the elections must ensure they are free and fair,” he said.

He stressed that all candidates must feel that justice has been served, adding that election results should be transparent and verifiable.

Dr Nchimbi also warned against attempts to manipulate outcomes, saying voters’ decisions must be respected and protected.

He said office administrators play a key role in shaping public perception of institutions, as they are often the first people visitors interact with.

“The attitude of an office administrator can give hope to a visitor or discourage them. A person arriving in distress may find comfort depending on how they are received,” he said.

He called for professionalism and empathy in service delivery, noting that respectful communication can help reassure citizens even when immediate solutions are not available.

He also urged training institutions to continue producing skilled professionals to strengthen the sector.

Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) Ridhiwani Kikwete said the government is improving public service conditions to enhance efficiency.

He said in 2025/26 the government approved 42,500 new jobs, promoted 219,042 employees, restructured 6,198 posts and cleared salary arrears for 18,093 workers.

For 2026/27, he said plans include recruiting 45,000 new employees, restructuring 5,865 posts and promoting 34,921 staff. TAPSEA chairperson, Zuhura Maganga, said administrators now have access to higher education opportunities but face challenges including limited equipment, shortage of qualified trainers and budget constraints.