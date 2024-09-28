UWT outlines economic projects to strengthen CCM

Songea. The CCM Women Wing (UWT) has unveiled several economic projects aimed at achieving self-reliance and strengthening the ruling party economic perspectives.

UWT has also made significant registration of its members, which is a huge boost ahead of the 2024 local government polls and the 2025 General Election.

The revelation was made on Saturday, September 28, 2024, in Songea, Ruvuma Region, during the conclusion of UWT’s special leadership training attended by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The UWT Chairperson, Ms Mary Chatanda, revealed that the women’s wing had registered Mamas General Company Limited and a non-governmental organization (NGO) called the Wote Foundation.

She highlighted the implementation of the Sh5.88 billion Maria Nyerere Shopping Mall project in Dar es Salaam, which is expected to generate 35 percent of monthly revenue for UWT once completed.

She said UWT was working on a Sh412.79 million investment block in Zanzibar, with funding sourced from various stakeholders, including President Hussein Ali Mwinyi of Zanzibar.

In Dodoma, UWT has established a small tailoring factory equipped with 150 machines, including 125 donated by the Chinese Embassy in April, 2024.

They are also constructing residential buildings for regional and district leaders as per the CCM National Executive Council's directives.

Plans are underway, she said, for the construction of the Bibi Titi Mohamed Museum and a modern restaurant in Dodoma. The building will celebrate national women leaders and preserve information about Tanzania's first female president, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

UWT is currently coordinating with the CCM headquarters to secure the Sukita Area in Dodoma for this project.

Ms Chatanda noted that UWT's review of its Development Plan had led to several new initiatives, including acquiring mineral and coal blocs in Geita and Ruvuma, where they were seeking efficient investors for project execution.

UWT aims to participate in national road and building construction projects through its Mamas Construction Contractor Class III.

Further, UWT plans to manufacture and sell affordable sanitary pads for rural students and delivery packs for Tanzanian women.

They have also purchased 25 hectares in Ruanda Village, Mbinga District, for a charcoal production plant utilizing coal dust from local mines.

Membership growth

As of September 2024, Ms Chatanda said UWT had registered 4.177 million new members, bringing its total to 6.130 million, an increase of 4,671 percent.

Of these, 3.484 million members have been entered into the party’s system, a 1,798 percent increase from 2022.

The target is to reach six million members by December 2024 and 12 million by June 2025, ensuring a reliable voting base for CCM.

President Hassan's address

In her address, President Hassan praised UWT's efforts to enhance its economic status, saying, “This is the UWT I want.”

She urged UWT to address ongoing criticisms on social media, responding assertively to detractors who label her a "murderer."

“Tell them I’ve eradicated the negative forces against us,” she said, emphasizing that her administration had worked to eradicate poverty and improve Tanzania’s international standing.

“I have not harmed anyone; rather, I have fought to illuminate our path forward,” she added.