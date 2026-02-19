Veta, CVM develop diploma course for domestic workers

Dar es Salaam. The Centre for the Voluntary Management (CVM), in collaboration with the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta), is in the final stages of developing a long-term diploma curriculum for domestic workers, popularly known as house girls, amid rising demand for skilled labour in the sector.

CVM Director, Mr Magesa Nathanael, revealed the development during a meeting to mark the completion of the organisation’s first capacity-building project for domestic workers, implemented in partnership with the Conservation, Hotels, Domestic and Allied Workers Union (Chodawu).

He said the decision followed the success of a three-year project that offered short-term training courses to domestic workers, aimed at improving competence, work standards and professionalism.

“In collaboration with Veta, we developed a curriculum for domestic work lasting between one and six months. We have seen clear improvements in the skills and work standards of those who completed the training,” he said.

“However, we have now realised the need to upgrade the programme into a long-term course where students can study for up to two years, enabling them to acquire deeper knowledge, practical competence and recognised qualifications,” he added.

Veta Director of Training, Dr Abdallah Ngodu, said students enrolling in the diploma course would spend between two and three years in training, depending on their chosen areas of specialisation and learning pace.

“At Level Three, graduates can become highly skilled, supervise others, or continue to higher education. The vocational training system allows diploma holders to progress to degree level, creating long-term career pathways,” he said.

Dr Ngodu noted that the programme aims to elevate domestic work into a professional field that offers structured training, recognised certification and clear prospects for advancement.

The curriculum will cover key areas, including hygiene, cookery, childcare and elderly care, labour rights, resilience, communication, and hospitality skills. The training will combine classroom learning with hands-on practical sessions to ensure trainees are well equipped for real-life working environments.

Chodawu chairperson, Ms Zanini Athuman, welcomed the initiative, saying it would help improve the status and recognition of domestic work across the country.

“This profession has long been undervalued because many workers entered it without formal training. A diploma will enhance professionalism, increase confidence, and open opportunities for better-paying employment,” she said.

She added that specialised skills such as baking, childcare and elderly care would enable workers to diversify their income sources, pursue entrepreneurship, and access wider job markets locally and abroad.

Zanzibar’s Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Investment, Mr Rashid Ali Salum, who officiated at the event, said both governments recognise the importance of domestic workers in supporting households and contributing to national productivity.

He noted that the group was included when minimum wage regulations were announced, although implementation by some employers remains a challenge.

“Domestic workers play a vital role in society, and their welfare must be safeguarded. We must work together to ensure compliance with labour laws and promote decent working conditions,” he said.

Earlier, Chodawu legal officer, Ms Asteria Mathias, said a significant number of domestic workers had completed training under the first phase of the project, acquiring essential skills and legal awareness.

Due to its success, the initiative will enter a second phase and expand to 14 regions, up from nine in the initial rollout, to reach more beneficiaries across the country.

She said the project aims to enhance professional skills, improve income opportunities, and strengthen workers’ rights through training, advocacy and community engagement.

Ms Mathias also called on employers and the general public to support the implementation of International Labour Organization Convention No. 189 to ensure decent working conditions for domestic workers, including fair wages, regulated working hours and access to social protection.

ILO project coordinator, Mr Chiku Semfuko, highlighted the importance of formal recognition for domestic workers’ skills and qualifications.

“You cannot improve recognition or working conditions if the skills learned are not formally acknowledged. After reviewing the short-term curriculum prepared by CVM and Veta, we found it lacked international recognition,” he said.

Mr Semfuko added that neighbouring countries such as Kenya and Uganda already have formalised curricula, allowing their domestic workers to secure employment abroad, while Tanzanian workers largely rely on experience alone.

“This collaboration aims to develop a long-term curriculum that provides workers with professional skills, recognised certification and opportunities for career progression,” he said.

He noted that the certificates awarded under the new programme will enable graduates to secure employment in hotels, seek self-employment opportunities, and transition across different sectors with greater ease.

CRDB Bank Foundation and other partners will support financial literacy and entrepreneurship training, mentorship programmes, and the provision of subsidised laptops for students in need.

Veta’s diploma programme is set to expand from the initial nine regions to 14, providing a structured pathway for domestic workers to gain recognised qualifications, improve livelihoods, and contribute more effectively to the economy.