Veteran politician Augustine Lyatonga Mrema has died

Politician and chairman of the Tanzania Labour Party (TLP), Augustine Lyatonga Mrema has died at the age of 77.

Mrema, who once served as Tanzania's Minister for Home Affairs died at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MHN) in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, August 21 where he was receiving treatment.

It was not immediately stated what NCCR –Mageuzi Chairman was suffering from.

According to MNH's spokesperson Aminieli Eligaisha, Mrema was taken ill on August 16.

The long-serving political stalwart, who recently got married in a highly publicised wedding once contested for Tanzania’s presidency through the NCCR-Mageuzi political party in 1995 after defecting from ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

He battled for the top office against the late Benjamin William Mkapa in the first multi-party general elections after multi-party politics were reinstated in 1992.