Want your dowry paid? Read Sheikh Kishki’s conditions

Dar es Salaam. If you heard the March 1, 2026 announcement about having your dowry paid and have already made plans with your partner, then you must understand the 10 conditions announced by the Al-Hikma Foundation to qualify for the process.

Among the conditions outlined by the institution’s director, Sheikh Nurdin Kishki, are that the woman must personally collect the application form for the process, she must be a Tanzanian, the applicant must not have a husband, and the prospective partner must not have a wife.

Others include that she must already have been proposed to and accepted, the man must have a source of income, he must fill in the form and pass an interview, he must be ready to participate in a collective marriage ceremony, be confirmed by the imam of his area through a letter and a National Identification Card, and the woman’s parent must agree that the marriage will be conducted together with others.

Sheikh Kishki outlined the procedure on Thursday, March 5, 2026, while addressing journalists in Dar es Salaam about the Quran competition held on March 1, 2026, while also expressing gratitude to people who volunteered to ensure the process was successful.

The dowry payment arrangement was announced by Sheikh Kishki on the final day of the continental Quran memorisation competition held at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where dowries for 130 young men will be paid.

“We know many men have fiancées, but they keep delaying marriage, and when the women ask them to marry, they respond that times are hard and they should wait,” he said.

“This time we have come differently, the woman will apply for the form and then inform her prospective husband. You should know that women are already determined; some have already arrived at the office to collect forms,” said Sheikh Kishki.

Sheikh Kishki explained that the process will not involve those seeking to add another wife but rather those entering marriage for the first time, while warning men who might rush to seek marriage without having income-generating activities.

“It is important for the man to pass an interview, because we learned from the past that some engines were shaky, so we want to see whether they are strong engines or not,” explained Sheikh Kishki.

During the event, the institution also presented various prizes, including tickets to travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, mobile phones, and cash in recognition of contributions made by volunteers who helped make the competition successful, including journalists.

One of the people who won first place for volunteering to help ensure the process was successful was Ms Snura Mushi, who received two tickets to perform Umrah for herself and her husband.

“I am very happy, I am almost overwhelmed; for the first time, I joined the Al-Hikma Foundation team. I cannot believe our performance enabled us to take first place. I feel comforted seeing that I have done significant work together with my team,” she said.