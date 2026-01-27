Warehouse receipts regulator pledges stronger markets, farmer empowerment at 20-year milestone

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The Warehouse Receipts Regulatory Board (WRRB) says it has significantly strengthened Tanzania’s agricultural marketing system over the past two decades, improving warehouse operations by more than 70 per cent and expanding opportunities for farmers.

The gains have widened the range of commodities traded under the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) while improving farmers’ access to better prices, reliable markets and quality assurance.

Speaking at the launch of the Board’s 20th anniversary celebrations in Dodoma on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, WRRB Managing Director Asangye Bangu said the regulator has become a key institution in Tanzania’s agricultural trade, benefiting farmers, traders, financial institutions and the wider economy.

“Over the past 20 years, WRRB has significantly improved warehouse operations nationwide. Farmers are now enjoying better prices, transparency, competition and improved quality control for their produce,” Mr Bangu said.

He noted that the Board currently regulates 18 agricultural commodities under the WRS and aims to exceed 20 products in the near future as the system continues to expand.

“Our focus is to ensure the warehouse receiptsystem becomes a real solution for farmers. Production has increased, markets have expanded and quality standards are much higher than before,” he said.

Mr Bangu said the system has also changed long-standing practices that undermined quality, such as mixing produce with stones or sand to increase weight.

“Through the warehouse receipt system, farmers now deliver better-quality produce because good quality is rewarded with better prices,” he explained.

He added that WRRB has empowered farmers by promoting secure storage, improving access to finance through warehouse receipts used as collateral, strengthening price discovery and reducing post-harvest losses. Financial institutions, he said, have also benefited from reduced risk and greater confidence in commodity-backed transactions.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Londo welcomed the achievements but urged the Board to address delays in payments to farmers, warning that late payments weaken trust in formal marketing systems.

“When a farmer sells produce, he expects immediate payment to settle debts for fertiliser, seeds and other inputs. Delays make farmers feel like they have given a loan,” Mr Londo said.

He stressed that WRRB’s mandate is to protect farmers, traders and consumers by ensuring fair competition and returns, while encouraging the Board to explore new markets, add value to produce and prioritise domestic needs alongside exports.